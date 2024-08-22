Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.75, Revenue at $2.7 Billion, Misses Estimates

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: $2.7 billion, flat compared to the same quarter last year, falling short of the estimated $2.72 billion.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Increased by 0.4%, indicating slight growth in same-store performance.
  • Gross Profit: Decreased by 2.3% to $1.1 billion, with a gross margin of 41.5%, down from 42.5% in the prior year.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $1.0 billion, or 38.9% of net sales, up from 37.8% in the same quarter last year, primarily due to wage investments and higher professional fees.
  • Operating Income: $71.8 million, representing 2.7% of net sales, down from 4.7% in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.75, compared to $1.32 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Outflow of $4.6 million, significantly improved from an outflow of $312.0 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 22, 2024, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended July 13, 2024. Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto parts retailer in North America with over 5,000 store and branch locations. About 60% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining 40% going to the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units conducive to various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub and spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Performance Overview

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) reported net sales of $2.7 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which was flat compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a 0.4% increase in comparable store sales. However, the gross profit decreased by 2.3% to $1.1 billion, with a gross profit margin of 41.5%, down from 42.5% in the prior year. This decline was primarily due to strategic pricing investments and higher product costs.

1826572738022764544.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging demand environment, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) managed to deliver positive comparable sales growth. However, the company's operating income dropped to $71.8 million, or 2.7% of net sales, compared to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses to $1.0 billion, or 38.9% of net sales, was attributed to wage investments in frontline team members and higher professional fees.

Shane O’Kelly, president and chief executive officer, commented,

Our team delivered positive comparable sales growth while navigating a challenging demand environment during the second quarter. I would like to thank the team for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2.7 billion $2.7 billion
Gross Profit $1.1 billion $1.14 billion
Gross Profit Margin 41.5% 42.5%
Operating Income $71.8 million $125.96 million
Diluted EPS $0.75 $1.32

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) reported total assets of $12.29 billion as of July 13, 2024, slightly up from $12.28 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $479.4 million, down from $503.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $87.8 million through the second quarter of 2024, a significant improvement from the $167.1 million cash outflow in the same period of the prior year.

Capital Allocation and Guidance

On August 7, 2024, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 25, 2024, to all common stockholders of record as of October 11, 2024. For the full year 2024, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) provided guidance with net sales expected to range between $11.15 billion and $11.25 billion, and diluted EPS between $2.00 and $2.50.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) continues to focus on improving its sales trajectory and asset productivity to deliver stronger returns for shareholders. The sale of Worldpac for $1.5 billion is a critical milestone in the company's turnaround strategy, aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and streamlining focus.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Advance Auto Parts Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.