Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) reported positive comparable sales growth of 0.4%, led by the Pro business.

The company successfully managed through a difficult quarter and completed the Worldpac transaction, strengthening its balance sheet.

Investments in price, supply chain, and productivity optimization are aimed at reigniting growth and improving margins.

Organizational changes, including new hires in key roles, are expected to enhance capabilities and drive future success.

The company plans to open at least 17 market hubs by the end of 2024 and 60 market hubs by 2026, improving parts availability and service.

Negative Points

The DIY segment remains pressured, although it showed sequential improvement.

The macroeconomic environment is challenging, with consumers feeling the weight of an uncertain climate.

Gross margin was impacted by strategic pricing investments and higher product costs, leading to a decline from 42.5% to 41.5%.

SG&A expenses increased due to higher payroll costs, professional fees, and other strategic investments, leading to operating margin deleverage.

The company revised its full-year guidance downward, expecting sales to range from $11.15 million to $11.25 million and operating income margin between 2.1% to 2.5%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Does the full-year guidance still include Worldpac?

A: Yes, the guidance includes Worldpac. Once the transaction closes, Worldpac will be reported as discontinued operations, and we will provide guidance for the remaining company at the Q3 earnings call. - Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Is there any exclusivity of distribution with the buyer of Worldpac?

A: Yes, we have an agreement to continue selling Worldpac products through our stores, which is critical for our catalog offering for our professional customers. - Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Ryan Grimsland, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Q: Can you provide more detail on the incremental pricing investment?

A: The additional $60 million is an annualized figure and is spread broadly across our assortment, including more Pro categories. The goal is to be competitively priced within the market. - Ryan Grimsland, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: How do you balance the priority of growth versus fixing the core business?

A: We need to do both. Achieving positive comparable sales is critical, and we are focusing on rejuvenating our team, improving merchandising, and enhancing our supply chain. - Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: What is the impact of the Worldpac sale on working capital?

A: Worldpac carries approximately $1 billion in inventory. Their coverage ratio is lower, so the mix will change slightly post-sale. - Ryan Grimsland, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Q: How will the proceeds from the Worldpac sale be used?

A: The proceeds will primarily be used to strengthen the balance sheet, invest in growth initiatives, and potentially return cash to shareholders over time. - Ryan Grimsland, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Can you outline the drivers behind the reduction in EBIT margin guidance?

A: The primary drivers are lower volume and margin rate due to pricing investments. SG&A is coming in as expected. - Ryan Grimsland, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Q: How should the market view the long-term competitiveness of Advance Auto Parts with mid-single-digit operating margins?

A: Mid-single-digit margins are a near-term goal. We believe there is significant room for growth in the market without directly competing with higher-margin players. - Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: How are you approaching price investments and ensuring competitiveness?

A: We are aligning our prices with the market, focusing on being competitively priced rather than leading the market down. This adjustment is based on customer feedback and market analysis. - Shane O'Kelly, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: What are the trends in sales performance over the last several months?

A: Trends improved through Q2 but started weaker in Q3, driven by macroeconomic pressures on consumers, particularly in the DIY segment. - Ryan Grimsland, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.