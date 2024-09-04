Why nCino Stock Is Dropping Today

nCino (NCNO, Financial) stock is experiencing a significant dip today, with the share price down by 12.22%. This decline comes despite the company reporting better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fiscal second quarter. The primary reason for the drop in share price is the company's softer-than-anticipated guidance for the third quarter.

For the fiscal second quarter ending July 31, nCino reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 on sales of $132.4 million, surpassing analyst expectations, which averaged $0.13 EPS on sales of $131.04 million. The company saw a 13% year-over-year increase in total sales, with subscription revenue rising by 14% to $113.9 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP operating margin improved to 15%, up approximately 500 basis points from the previous year.

nCino cited strong demand in the U.S. consumer banking and lending markets, as well as positive trends in domestic enterprise and regional segments. The company's Banking Advisor generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution also played a significant role in driving performance this quarter. However, macroeconomic challenges in U.S. mortgages and international markets continue to be concerns. Nonetheless, the company remains optimistic about a solid performance in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, nCino's guidance for the third quarter includes an EPS forecast of between $0.15 and $0.16 on sales of $136 million to $138 million. This stands in contrast to the average analyst estimate of $0.16 EPS on sales of $138.63 million, contributing to the current downward pressure on the stock.

For the full fiscal year, the company projects per-share earnings between $0.66 and $0.69 on sales of $538.5 million to $544.5 million, aligning closely with Wall Street’s expectations of $0.67 EPS on sales of $541.72 million.

From a valuation perspective, nCino (NCNO, Financial) is currently priced at $30.31 per share. The GF Value indicates that the stock is "Modestly Undervalued" with a GF Value estimate of $37.71, which suggests a potential upside. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.5 billion.

In terms of financial health, nCino's Altman Z-Score of 6.65 indicates strong fiscal strength, and its Beneish M-Score of -2.91 suggests it is unlikely to be a manipulator. On the profitability front, expansion in operating margin is a good sign. However, the company's stock price is close to its 2-year high, making it susceptible to market volatility.

Despite the current dip, the company's long-term outlook remains promising, driven by robust demand in key markets and innovative solutions like the Banking Advisor AI. Investors should consider both the current market sentiment and nCino’s strong fundamentals and growth prospects before making investment decisions.