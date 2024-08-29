Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.0 Billion Beats Expectations

Net Sales and Earnings Decline Amid Challenging Market Conditions

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.0 billion, above estimates of $997.16 million, but decreased 8% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $281 million, down 14% from the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.41, a 14% decline from the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: Reduced by 330 basis points to 59.4%, primarily due to timing of input cost fluctuations and high inventory levels.
  • Net Sales by Geography: Declined 5% in the U.S., 9% in Developed International markets, and 16% in Emerging markets.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2178 per share, payable on October 1, 2024.
  • Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Reaffirmed guidance for 2%-4% organic net sales growth and 2%-4% organic operating income growth.
On August 29, 2024, Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending July 31, 2024. The company reported a net sales decrease of 8% to $1.0 billion and a 14% decline in diluted earnings per share to $0.41, missing analyst estimates of $0.47 EPS and $997.16 million in revenue.

Company Overview

Brown-Forman is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium distilled spirits, generating close to 70% of its revenues from the whiskey category, including well-known brands like Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester. The company also produces tequila, vodka, rum, gin, and premium wines. Approximately 45% of its sales come from the U.S., with significant international revenues from Europe, Australia, and Latin America. The Brown family controls over 50% of the economic interests and 67% of the voting power of the company.

Performance and Challenges

Brown-Forman's Q1 performance was impacted by several factors, including the timing of shipments, high inventory levels, and foreign exchange fluctuations. Net sales declined across all geographic regions, with notable decreases in the U.S., Developed International, Emerging Markets, and Travel Retail channels. The company's flagship brand, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, experienced lower volumes, particularly in the U.S., U.K., and U.A.E., partly due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the Turkish lira.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Brown-Forman reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, expecting organic net sales and operating income growth in the 2% to 4% range. The company also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2178 per share, payable on October 1, 2024. Brown-Forman has a long history of dividend payments, having increased its regular dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2024 Q1 FY2025 Change
Net Sales $1.038 billion $951 million -8%
Gross Profit $651 million $565 million -13%
Operating Income $327 million $281 million -14%
Net Income $231 million $195 million -16%
Diluted EPS $0.48 $0.41 -14%

Income Statement Highlights

Gross profit decreased by 13% to $565 million, with a gross margin reduction of 330 basis points to 59.4%. Operating income fell by 14% to $281 million, resulting in an operating margin decrease of 200 basis points to 29.6%. The decline in gross and operating margins was primarily driven by the timing of input cost fluctuations and high inventory levels.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2024, Brown-Forman reported total assets of $8.205 billion, slightly up from $8.166 billion in the same period last year. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $416 million, down from $446 million. Total liabilities increased to $4.740 billion from $4.649 billion, while stockholders' equity decreased to $3.465 billion from $3.517 billion.

Market and Brand Performance

Net sales for whiskey products decreased by 5%, with growth in Old Forester and Woodford Reserve offset by declines in Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. The tequila portfolio saw a 23% decline in net sales, led by lower volumes of el Jimador and Herradura. The Ready-to-Drink (RTD) portfolio also experienced a 12% decline in net sales.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s President and CEO, stated, "Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and, as such, we are pleased to reaffirm our full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, including organic top and bottom line growth and continued reported gross margin expansion."

Analysis

Brown-Forman's Q1 FY2025 results reflect the ongoing challenges in the global market, including economic uncertainties and foreign exchange impacts. However, the company's reaffirmation of its full-year guidance indicates confidence in its strategic initiatives and brand portfolio. The continued focus on premiumization and geographic diversification should help mitigate some of the adverse effects seen in the first quarter.

