America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) Q1 FY 2025 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $347.8 Million, Reports $0.15 Loss Per Share

Revenue Declines Amid Economic Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $347.8 million, down 5.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $338.78 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a loss per share of $0.15, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year.
  • Sales Volume: Sold 14,391 units, a decrease of 9.6% from 15,912 units in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit margin improved to 35%, or $6,996 per unit, up 3.4% from the previous year.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: Decreased to 25.0% from 25.32%, reflecting improved credit metrics.
  • Store Count: Increased to 156 stores, up from 154 stores in the previous year.
  • Interest Expense: Increased by $4.0 million, or 28.3%, year-over-year.
On September 4, 2024, America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending July 31, 2024. America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailer in the U.S. focused exclusively on the Integrated Auto Sales and Finance segment of the used car market. The company predominantly sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers.

Performance Overview

America's Car-Mart Inc reported a revenue of $347.8 million for Q1 FY 2025, a 5.2% decrease compared to the same period last year. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $338.78 million. The company also reported a loss per share of $0.15, contrasting with the analyst estimate of $0.66 earnings per share.

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the revenue decline, interest income increased by 7.2% to $4.1 million, and total collections rose by 4.3% to $172.9 million. However, net charge-offs as a percentage of average finance receivables increased to 6.4% from 5.8%, indicating higher losses.

Metric Q1 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2024 % Change
Revenue $347.8 million $366.9 million -5.2%
Interest Income $4.1 million $3.8 million 7.2%
Total Collections $172.9 million $165.7 million 4.3%
Net Charge-Offs 6.4% 5.8% 10.3%
Loss per Share -$0.15 $0.63 -123.8%

Operational Highlights

Sales for the quarter were 14,391 units, down 9.6% from 15,912 units in the same period last year. The gross profit margin improved slightly to 35%, or $6,996 per unit, up from 34.7% or $6,768 per unit. The allowance for credit losses decreased to 25.0% from 25.32%, reflecting improved credit metrics.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

President and CEO Doug Campbell commented,

“I’m encouraged with our rebound in sales volume from two quarters ago, despite the ongoing economic challenges facing the customer today. During the quarter, our new loan origination system contributed to higher down payments and improved deal structures.”

Despite these improvements, the company faces challenges such as increased interest expenses, which rose by 28.3%, and higher net charge-offs. The company is focusing on affordability and strategic acquisitions, such as the Texas Auto Center, to strengthen its competitive position.

Financial Position

America's Car-Mart Inc's debt to finance receivables ratio increased to 53.4% from 49.3% in the prior year. The company invested $13.6 million in dealership acquisitions and increased inventory by $7.1 million. The projected cash-on-cash returns for FY 2025 improved to 72.4%, indicating better performance from recent originations.

Conclusion

While America's Car-Mart Inc has shown resilience in certain areas, the decline in revenue and increased net charge-offs pose significant challenges. The company's strategic initiatives and focus on affordability will be crucial in navigating the economic landscape and improving financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from America's Car-Mart Inc for further details.

