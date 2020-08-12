5 Companies Reach 52-Week Highs

According to GuruFocus, these stocks have reached their 52-week highs.

Roper reached the 52-week high of $440.90

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions and Process Technologies. The firm emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. Roper has now rotated a majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

The price of Roper Technologies Inc. shares has reached $440.90, which is 0.1% off the 52-week high of $441.55. Roper Technologies Inc. has a market cap of $46.17 billion; its shares were traded around $440.90 with a price-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a price-sales ratio of 8.59. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Roper Technologies Inc. stocks is 0.45%. The forward dividend yield of Roper Technologies Inc. stocks is 0.46%. Roper Technologies Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 14.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Roper Technologies Inc. the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Roper Technologies Inc. recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Second quarter revenue decreased 2% year over year to $1.30 billion. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.08.

Xcel Energy reached the 52-week high of $72.34

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) manages utilities serving 3.6 million electric customers and 2 million natural gas customers in eight U.S. states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S. with about one-quarter of its energy sales coming from renewable energy.

The price of Xcel Energy Inc. shares has reached $72.34, which is 0.7% off the 52-week high of $72.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a market cap of $38 billion; its shares were traded around $72.34 with a price-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Xcel Energy Inc. stocks is 2.31%. The forward dividend yield of Xcel Energy Inc. stocks is 2.38%. Xcel Energy Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 3.80% over the past 10 years.

Xcel Energy Inc. recently reported second quarter results. GAAP EPS was $0.54 compared with $0.46 in the same period in 2019.

Marsh & McLennan reached the 52-week high of $117.74

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is a professional services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy).

The price of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares has reached $117.74, which is 1.8% off the 52-week high of $119.88. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. has a market cap of $59.64 billion; its shares were traded around $117.74 with a price-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. stocks is 1.55%. The forward dividend yield of Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. stocks is 1.58%. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 11.60% over the past 10 years.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Consolidated revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $4.2 billion, a decrease of 4% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS came in at $1.12 compared with $0.65 in the second quarter of 2019.

Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan stock on Aug. 3 at the price of $115.78 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

Kimberly-Clark reached the 52-week high of $157.26

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) is a leading manufacturer of personal care and tissue products. Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safe and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half of its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

The price of Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares has reached $157.26, which is 0.7% off the 52-week high of $158.31. Kimberly-Clark Corp. has a market cap of $53.63 billion; its shares were traded around $157.26 with a price-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Kimberly-Clark Corp. stocks is 2.67%. The forward dividend yield of Kimberly-Clark Corp. stocks is 2.72%. Kimberly-Clark Corp. had an annual average earnings growth of 1.80% over the past 10 years.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation recently reported second quarter 2020 results. Diluted EPS was $1.99 compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

President Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock on July 30 at the price of $151.38 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 3.88% since.

Sherwin-Williams reached the 52-week high of $656.72

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW) is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,700 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

The price of Sherwin-Williams Co. shares has reached $656.72, which is 0.5% off the 52-week high of $659.87. Sherwin-Williams Co. has a market cap of $59.79 billion; its shares were traded around $656.72 with a price-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Sherwin-Williams Co. stocks is 0.75%. The forward dividend yield of Sherwin-Williams Co. stocks is 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams Co. had an annual average earnings growth of 15.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Sherwin-Williams Co. the business predictability rank of 3-star.

The Sherwin-Williams Company recently announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted EPS increased to $6.48 per share in the second quarter compared to $5.03 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Senior Vice President-Human Resources Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock on July 29 at the price of $642.70 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Note: I do not own the stocks discussed

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.