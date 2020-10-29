Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Westport, CT, based Investment company Northeast Financial Consultants Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, MetLife Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells CSX Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FMC Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. As of 2020Q3, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGV, AMD, AZN, IEFA, VTV, TSLA, IWB, MNST, RIO, ARKG, ARKK, XLB, ADBE, IWO, IEMG, EEM, CVET, OKTA, CZR, MLM, CBRE, MRBK, AGEN, MREO,

IGV, AMD, AZN, IEFA, VTV, TSLA, IWB, MNST, RIO, ARKG, ARKK, XLB, ADBE, IWO, IEMG, EEM, CVET, OKTA, CZR, MLM, CBRE, MRBK, AGEN, MREO, Added Positions: MINT, VUG, VIG, SPY, PFE, BND, BAC, NVDA, JPM, MET, IVW, ET, DGRO, MPLX, TLT, BOND, JNJ, IWF, IWD, GLD, PSXP, GOOGL, BNTX, SE, BABA, IWP, XLK, AVGO, QQQ, FB, NBLX, GBDC, CTXS, SOXX, PAA, IHI, NFLX, HASI, IQLT, IJH, T, ABBV, V, QRTEA, UNH, ILMN, F, BLK, BCRX, AMGN,

MINT, VUG, VIG, SPY, PFE, BND, BAC, NVDA, JPM, MET, IVW, ET, DGRO, MPLX, TLT, BOND, JNJ, IWF, IWD, GLD, PSXP, GOOGL, BNTX, SE, BABA, IWP, XLK, AVGO, QQQ, FB, NBLX, GBDC, CTXS, SOXX, PAA, IHI, NFLX, HASI, IQLT, IJH, T, ABBV, V, QRTEA, UNH, ILMN, F, BLK, BCRX, AMGN, Reduced Positions: CSX, BRK.B, SLY, VYM, VFH, SHLX, MCD, PG, FDN, AAPL, CRM, VBR, BRMK, EZM, IJR, VTI, SGEN, MA, RDS.B, CIBR, HON, GOOG, BA, KBWB, KO, ECL, XOM, VOE, FVD, VYMI, VEU, XLE, EFA, CSCO, PSX, COP, TJX, REGN, MO, ARKW, CLX, GS, IBM, OXY, SBUX, IWR, RTX, IGF, VZ, KMI, EWJ, ZM,

CSX, BRK.B, SLY, VYM, VFH, SHLX, MCD, PG, FDN, AAPL, CRM, VBR, BRMK, EZM, IJR, VTI, SGEN, MA, RDS.B, CIBR, HON, GOOG, BA, KBWB, KO, ECL, XOM, VOE, FVD, VYMI, VEU, XLE, EFA, CSCO, PSX, COP, TJX, REGN, MO, ARKW, CLX, GS, IBM, OXY, SBUX, IWR, RTX, IGF, VZ, KMI, EWJ, ZM, Sold Out: FMC, IFF, SIGA, IRWD, FRC, XEC, CPRT, LGND, PRU, FOLD, KHC, KNSA, PEY, SPLV, IAG, VNM,

For the details of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+financial+consultants+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 629,975 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,831,571 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 576,058 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN) - 221,110 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK) - 4,171,314 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $312.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 25,952 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,860 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,051 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $185.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 2023.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 149,998 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 172.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,352 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 119,440 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $520.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,559 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,276 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 64.91%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 355,683 shares as of .

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in SIGA Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $5.62 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $6.78.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.89 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $14.58.