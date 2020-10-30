Cadinha & Co Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, General Dynamics Corp, ISHARES GOLD TRUST

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Cadinha & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Amphenol Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, General Dynamics Corp, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Visa Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadinha & Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cadinha & Co Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $576 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 1,457,249 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 286,292 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 199,386 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,481 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,867,326 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 1,457,249 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $370.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,607 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $113.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 54,740 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,169 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $520.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.43%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 199,386 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1963.07%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 117,430 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $329.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,943 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 61.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of .

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.37.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.