United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo Buys CME Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Marriott International Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: CME -0.48% BKNG -1.46% KO -0.25% BDX -0.24% SBUX -1.52% MAR -1.14% CMCSA -1.52% WUBA +0%

Investment company United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Marriott International Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Johnson & Johnson, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, 58.com Inc, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo. As of 2020Q3, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo owns 33 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+super+pty+ltd+in+its+capacity+as+trustee+for+the+construction+%26+building+unions+superannuatio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 366,660 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 506,986 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,105 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,901 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 303,493 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 233,116 shares as of .

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $93.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 146,742 shares as of .

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 91.30%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $149.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 415,703 shares as of .

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1630.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 26,134 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 865,052 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,625 shares as of .

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio. Also check out:

1. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's Undervalued Stocks
2. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio keeps buying

