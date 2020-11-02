Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, BlackRock Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, BlackRock Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, sells VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2020Q3, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 180 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEP, CVS, CAT, MRK, GILD, MMM, MUB, LLY, AXL, LGND, VNOM, ACB, RDVT, HYG, IJR, RWJ,

AEP, CVS, CAT, MRK, GILD, MMM, MUB, LLY, AXL, LGND, VNOM, ACB, RDVT, HYG, IJR, RWJ, Added Positions: BLK, ADP, MCD, ITW, FMB, GOOG, STZ, PEP, AMRN, OHI, RHHBY,

BLK, ADP, MCD, ITW, FMB, GOOG, STZ, PEP, AMRN, OHI, RHHBY, Reduced Positions: VUG, VTEB, SCHZ, SCHG, BNDX, TOTL, NVDA, BRK.B, MDT, VXUS, MA, NSRGY, BDX, VTV, SCHF, SYK, MSFT, HON, ECL, CL, CSCO, TRV, PFG, VZ, AROSF, JNJ, SCHE, IBM, LHX, CMCSA, BAC,

VUG, VTEB, SCHZ, SCHG, BNDX, TOTL, NVDA, BRK.B, MDT, VXUS, MA, NSRGY, BDX, VTV, SCHF, SYK, MSFT, HON, ECL, CL, CSCO, TRV, PFG, VZ, AROSF, JNJ, SCHE, IBM, LHX, CMCSA, BAC, Sold Out: LSI, INTC, GE, DIS, FNV, PSA, MTB, T, KMI, FAST, D, AGG, IBB, DHR, COST, BP, VEC, KEY, 21P1, NXPI, VFH, RYN, MAR, HST, HIG, F, DLR, DLX, WTRG,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 165,181 shares, 22.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 228,365 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 84,941 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 239,334 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 35,694 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 30,201 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $163.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 11,472 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 20,536 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,486 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 26366.67%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $614.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 8262.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $161.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 12,795 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 3913.20%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,906 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 5952.74%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 8,837 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1620.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 402 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $176.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of .

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.