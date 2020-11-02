Veritas Investment Management LLP Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Coca-Cola Co

London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc, American Express Co, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Veritas Investment Management LLP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPGI,

SPGI, Added Positions: MMC, FISV, CERN, LH, ADP, AVY, UNH, HAS, MCO, AXP,

MMC, FISV, CERN, LH, ADP, AVY, UNH, HAS, MCO, AXP, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, TMO, ALGN, MSFT, MA, HON, ADBE, AAPL, V, WEC, TSLA, RTX, PYPL, OTIS, MDLZ, KEY, INTU, FB, DG, COST, AMZN,

BRK.B, TMO, ALGN, MSFT, MA, HON, ADBE, AAPL, V, WEC, TSLA, RTX, PYPL, OTIS, MDLZ, KEY, INTU, FB, DG, COST, AMZN, Sold Out: KO, ATVI, BAC, PFE, BR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 722,599 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 485,729 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 337,707 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 721,105 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 371,517 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Veritas Investment Management LLP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 805 shares as of .

Veritas Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 125430.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $104.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 627,650 shares as of .

Veritas Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 360.38%. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $266.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of .

Veritas Investment Management LLP added to a holding in American Express Co by 89.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of .

Veritas Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Veritas Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Veritas Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Veritas Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64.

Veritas Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.