Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, O-I Glass Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Tesla Inc, Deere, sells International Business Machines Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SWBI, TSLA, DE, TGT, MA, AMGN, MS, ROK, TELL,
- Added Positions: WBA, BRK.B, KMI, XOM, GOOGL, MTG, KSS, USB, F, PG, WRB, TRTC,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, UPS, ORCL, MET, MRK, DD, BMY, JNJ, DIS, DOW, PFE, CTSH, CSCO, AXP, LUV, BAC, AAPL, CNK, MOD, WFC, GM, ATI, C, AMZN, AEM, INTC, WMT, KMB, MSFT, LOW, FIS, MCD, ACN, COST, FDX, VZ, TXN, IP, MMM, GE, RRC, CVX, OPK, V, PEP, FB, ABT,
- Sold Out: OI, SWS, HD, SLB,
For the details of KITZINGER LAUTMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kitzinger+lautmann+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- AT&T Inc (T) - 647,709 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 284,002 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 283,133 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 411,491 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
- Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 1,669,540 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of .New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $239.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of .New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 675 shares as of .New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of .New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 788 shares as of .Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 786.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 232,779 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 702.87%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 28,534 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 54.97%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1645.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 265 shares as of .Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,969 shares as of .Added: Terra Tech Corp (TRTC)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Terra Tech Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.07 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of .Sold Out: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.68.Sold Out: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWS)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.61 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $17.74.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.
