Zevin Asset Management Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Oracle Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Zevin Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Mastercard Inc, sells Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zevin Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Zevin Asset Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SUSA, SPY, MA, ADBE, SYK, WMT, DIS, CHTR,

SUSA, SPY, MA, ADBE, SYK, WMT, DIS, CHTR, Added Positions: MSFT, ABT, DHR, COST, ECL, EBAY, V, ADI, VZ, HDB, LIN, HD, PYPL, AMZN, GOOGL, TCEHY, T, ABBV, UL, ADP, CL, TJX, EMR, NVZMY, CB, CONE, VWSYF, KR, DLR, MRK, PEAK, VWDRY, AXAHY, NKE, BRK.B, PEP, SSREY,

MSFT, ABT, DHR, COST, ECL, EBAY, V, ADI, VZ, HDB, LIN, HD, PYPL, AMZN, GOOGL, TCEHY, T, ABBV, UL, ADP, CL, TJX, EMR, NVZMY, CB, CONE, VWSYF, KR, DLR, MRK, PEAK, VWDRY, AXAHY, NKE, BRK.B, PEP, SSREY, Reduced Positions: SSREF, AAPL, ORCL, EXPD, CTXS, GIS, MCD, MMM, GWW,

For the details of ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zevin+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,970 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Visa Inc (V) - 110,392 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 129,474 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 105,779 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Unilever PLC (UL) - 274,392 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $152.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $310.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 824 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $640.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 333 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $489.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 444 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,294 shares as of .

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,904 shares as of .