Zevin Asset Management Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Oracle Corp

November 04, 2020 | About: MSFT +5.08% ABT +1.6% SUSA +1.6% SPY +2.35% MA +4.06% CHTR +7.43% ADBE +7.48% WMT -0.45%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Zevin Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Mastercard Inc, sells Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zevin Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Zevin Asset Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,970 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 110,392 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  3. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 129,474 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 105,779 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  5. Unilever PLC (UL) - 274,392 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SUSA)

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $152.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $310.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 824 shares as of .

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $640.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 333 shares as of .

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $489.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 444 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,294 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,904 shares as of .



