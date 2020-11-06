  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Swedbank Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: KEYS +1.98% VMW -0.24% GPN +0.09% CNC +0.1% NFLX -0.43% ANET +2.25% ENPH +1.57% TT +2.67% UBER +7.5% XOM -1.09% ATVI -1.93% A +2.42%

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Swedbank (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, VMware Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Intel Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swedbank. As of 2020Q3, Swedbank owns 116 stocks with a total value of $28.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swedbank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swedbank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Swedbank
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,405,696 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,123,144 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 423,777 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 2,431,740 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 4,871,117 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%
New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Swedbank initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,727,309 shares as of .

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Swedbank initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $144.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,074,021 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Swedbank initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,473,333 shares as of .

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Swedbank added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 78.93%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $112.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,442,490 shares as of .

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Swedbank added to a holding in VMware Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,249,267 shares as of .

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Swedbank added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 115.63%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $174.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,305,656 shares as of .

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Swedbank added to a holding in Centene Corp by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,733,396 shares as of .

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Swedbank added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $511.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 496,168 shares as of .

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Swedbank added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $261.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 940,548 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Swedbank sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Swedbank sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Swedbank sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.



