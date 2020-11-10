Toews Corp Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Toews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, Cerner Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toews Corp . As of 2020Q3, Toews Corp owns 108 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, ABT, CERN, IDXX, SJM, STE, ACN, A, AMGN, AON, BLL, BDX, BMY, DHR, FFIV, GIS, GOOGL, JKHY, K, PCAR, PEP, PKI, TMO, TYL, WLTW, TMUS, VRSK, GOOG, T, ATVI, AKAM, LNT, MO, AEP, ATO, BAX, BRK.B, BIO, CMS, CVS, CPB, CHD, CTXS, KO, CL, CMCSA, COST, EA, EFX, EQIX, EXPD, EXR, GRMN, GD, GILD, MNST, HRL, IBM, IEX, ICE, JNJ, JNPR, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MMC, MAS, MKC, ORCL, PFE, LIN, PG, PGR, PEG, PSA, RSG, ROL, ROP, TSCO, UPS, VRSN, VZ, WMT, WM, WST, XEL, EBAY, BR, DG, CHTR, MMM, AOS, AMZN, CHRW, CLX, LLY, JBHT, MRK, NOC, TIF, ABBV,

TIP, VEA, VUG, BNDX, VB, VWO, Sold Out: AGG, BND, JNK, HYS, HYLB, ANGL,

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 2,318,576 shares, 58.39% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 257,710 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.29% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 6,570 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 35,038 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 10,859 shares, 0.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Toews Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.39%. The holding were 2,318,576 shares as of .

Toews Corp initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $189.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of .

Toews Corp initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Toews Corp initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of .

Toews Corp initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $441.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

Toews Corp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of .

Toews Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 257,710 shares as of .

Toews Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $89.72 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6.