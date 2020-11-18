One Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Copart Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company One Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Copart Inc, McKesson Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, ISHARES TRUST, Cardinal Health Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, One Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B, CPRT, MCK, KEYS, ADBE, UL, DAR, IIM, BABA, YNDX, PKI, LIN, DEO, ADSK, IP, KNSL, LEN, CHH, CHL, DHT, INVA,

BRK.B, CPRT, MCK, KEYS, ADBE, UL, DAR, IIM, BABA, YNDX, PKI, LIN, DEO, ADSK, IP, KNSL, LEN, CHH, CHL, DHT, INVA, Added Positions: DVY, IWF, IJS, VEA, VWO, IJH, MSFT, MSI, CDW, VO, VUG, GOOGL, EA, EW, TSCO, USIG, FB, VTV, PYPL, BMY, BIIB, JNJ, ALC, BBY, SAP, EBAY, AMKR, CHKP, RIO, ITUB, BBVA, ABEV, IBN,

DVY, IWF, IJS, VEA, VWO, IJH, MSFT, MSI, CDW, VO, VUG, GOOGL, EA, EW, TSCO, USIG, FB, VTV, PYPL, BMY, BIIB, JNJ, ALC, BBY, SAP, EBAY, AMKR, CHKP, RIO, ITUB, BBVA, ABEV, IBN, Reduced Positions: EFA, AAPL, IEMG, AMGN, VTI, MGRC, IEFA, BKNG, SBUX, AMP, TSM, CSCO, HPE, CTXS, GOVT, ESGU, MANH, QCOM, MET, TGT, RS, ORCL, T, LLY, DISCA, RF, MS, STX, SYF, KR, C,

EFA, AAPL, IEMG, AMGN, VTI, MGRC, IEFA, BKNG, SBUX, AMP, TSM, CSCO, HPE, CTXS, GOVT, ESGU, MANH, QCOM, MET, TGT, RS, ORCL, T, LLY, DISCA, RF, MS, STX, SYF, KR, C, Sold Out: V, WU, CAH, ABC, LDOS, VNO, XRX, DOCU, AZO, COP, INN,

For the details of One Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,995 shares, 21.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 474,794 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 204,451 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,924 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 225,440 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68%

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,734 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $173.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,779 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,584 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 62.48%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $169.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 81.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $196.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,402 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 362 shares as of .

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68.