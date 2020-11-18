  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Precept Management LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Paycom Software Inc, Five9 Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: STMP -0.86% FISV -0.47% UPLD +0.35% TFFP +1.36% WD +1.25% CRM +0.6% GNRC +0.92% PRPL +2.5% GME +1.29% MCFT +0.51% LHCG -1.93%

Investment company Precept Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, Upland Software Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Paycom Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precept Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Precept Management LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Precept Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/precept+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Precept Management LLC
  1. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 101,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 100,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 100,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 90,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 85,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.01, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1. The stock is now traded at around $210.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of .

Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $180.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 3900.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 214,248 shares as of .

Added: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $14.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 235,294 shares as of .

Added: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 850.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Precept Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Precept Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Precept Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Precept Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Precept Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)