Precept Management LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Paycom Software Inc, Five9 Inc

Investment company Precept Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, Upland Software Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Paycom Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precept Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Precept Management LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, GNRC, PRPL, GME, MCFT, LHCG, PFSI, HROW, SYK,

CRM, GNRC, PRPL, GME, MCFT, LHCG, PFSI, HROW, SYK, Added Positions: STMP, FISV, UPLD, CRL, TFFP, WD, GLUU,

STMP, FISV, UPLD, CRL, TFFP, WD, GLUU, Reduced Positions: FIVN, SWBI, RETA, CUE, LOPE, QURE, SCPL,

FIVN, SWBI, RETA, CUE, LOPE, QURE, SCPL, Sold Out: IWM, PAYC, DBX, IOVA, GD, RPAY, ARYA, GNMK, SPWH, VIAV, AAPL, RGNX, IDN, V, MA, TDY, FB, OKTA, STE,

For the details of Precept Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/precept+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 101,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 100,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 100,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 90,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 85,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.01, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1. The stock is now traded at around $210.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $180.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 3900.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 214,248 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $14.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 235,294 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 850.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of .

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26.