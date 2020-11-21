Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Kansas City Southern, Facebook Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

New York, NY, based Investment company Falcon Edge Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, Facebook Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sensient Technologies Corp, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, DraftKings Inc, Univar Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Edge Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 1,143,776 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U) - 6,500,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 380,298 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,289 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% Forum Merger II Corp (FMCI) - 2,396,374 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16%

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $188.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 380,298 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 152,478 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 1,421,158 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $55.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 504,589 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $108.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 312,439 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 2,546,254 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 75,921 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,720 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Forum Merger II Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $28, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,396,374 shares as of .

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24.