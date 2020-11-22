HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Livongo Health Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells Tech Data Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Boston, MA, based Investment company HighVista Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Livongo Health Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, GrubHub Inc, Immunomedics Inc, sells Tech Data Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, LogMeIn Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighVista Strategies LLC. As of 2020Q3, HighVista Strategies LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LVGO, DLPH, MXIM, GRUB, IMMU, NVTA, CLDX, STRO, IMVT, FMTX, DNLI, SAGE, ARNA, XNCR, ISEE, MTEM, BDTX, GERN, RNA, MGNX, ASMB, PRTA, ADAP, SRNE, UBS, TRUE, VRA, BZH, FPRX, SURF, SONA, IMGN, BCRX, APTX, UTI, CTMX, VBIV, LUNA, VXRT, FLDM, NPTN, AGTC, DVAX, LYTS, TEO, SBBP, CDTX,

XENE, IGMS, ZYME, ACAD, MBT, DCPH, NLTX, RLMD, ADVM, CNST, CRNX, MYOK, FOLD, TSM, DRNA, ZGNX, KOD, ASND, GBT, ARGX, FATE, INSM, SWTX, RYI, IOVA, BDSI, AVDL, AGEN, AFMD, Reduced Positions: KDMN, RCKT, INDA, TGTX, CHKP, KURA, AXSM, SMIN, NVO, MRTX, TRIL, CCXI, RIGL, STOK,

KDMN, RCKT, INDA, TGTX, CHKP, KURA, AXSM, SMIN, NVO, MRTX, TRIL, CCXI, RIGL, STOK, Sold Out: TECD, CZR, CZR, CZR, LOGM, PRNB, EIDX, ARVN, TCDA, CDXS, SGEN, VSTM, BPMC, KALA, BMRN, ALEC, RYTM, ALLK, ALNY, PTCT, SRPT, MNTA, BCEL, SCCO, SI, AKBA, JNCE, MNKD, OSMT, PIRS, CPRX, MNOV, ATHX, PDLI, SACH,

For the details of HighVista Strategies LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highvista+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 680,627 shares, 33.57% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 35,800 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 41,056 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 182,630 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 51,092 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 24,925 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 189,132 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 42,611 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $70.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 27,888 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,413 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,517 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $43 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,417 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,310 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,583 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,429 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of .

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.