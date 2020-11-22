Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Nasdaq Inc, Workday Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Lee Capital Holdings LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Accenture PLC, Q2 Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Nasdaq Inc, Workday Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Capital Holdings LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lee Capital Holdings LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACN, QTWO, SPLK, EXLS, BKI, CRM, ESTC, MTCH, GPN, GS, DKNG, SMAR, DOCU, IEF, CSGP, APPF, RP, TMUS, AGG, GLD, VTI, LQD,

ACN, QTWO, SPLK, EXLS, BKI, CRM, ESTC, MTCH, GPN, GS, DKNG, SMAR, DOCU, IEF, CSGP, APPF, RP, TMUS, AGG, GLD, VTI, LQD, Added Positions: PYPL, ICE, DT, AMZN, WNS, FISV, FB, ZEN, MSFT, G, PEGA,

PYPL, ICE, DT, AMZN, WNS, FISV, FB, ZEN, MSFT, G, PEGA, Reduced Positions: NOW, SPGI,

NOW, SPGI, Sold Out: NDAQ, WDAY, PCTY, INFO, BYND, AYX, DXC,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,318 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,515 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.07% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,005 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 380.07% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 61,917 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.29% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 45,681 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%

Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $113.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 50,645 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 24,470 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $67.98, with an estimated average price of $64.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 52,903 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 38,610 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 380.07%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1923.64%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 54,436 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 249.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 130,424 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 129.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 63,801 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 61,917 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 68.04%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $126.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 42,893 shares as of .

Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84.

Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94.

Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.