Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Nasdaq Inc, Workday Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Lee Capital Holdings LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Accenture PLC, Q2 Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Nasdaq Inc, Workday Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Capital Holdings LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lee Capital Holdings LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ACN, QTWO, SPLK, EXLS, BKI, CRM, ESTC, MTCH, GPN, GS, DKNG, SMAR, DOCU, IEF, CSGP, APPF, RP, TMUS, AGG, GLD, VTI, LQD,
- Added Positions: PYPL, ICE, DT, AMZN, WNS, FISV, FB, ZEN, MSFT, G, PEGA,
- Reduced Positions: NOW, SPGI,
- Sold Out: NDAQ, WDAY, PCTY, INFO, BYND, AYX, DXC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with PYPL. Click here to check it out.
- PYPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PYPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of PYPL
For the details of Lee Capital Holdings LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+capital+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lee Capital Holdings LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,318 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,515 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.07%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,005 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 380.07%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 61,917 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.29%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 45,681 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of .New Purchase: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $113.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 50,645 shares as of .New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 24,470 shares as of .New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $67.98, with an estimated average price of $64.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 52,903 shares as of .New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 38,610 shares as of .New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 380.07%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of .Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1923.64%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 54,436 shares as of .Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 249.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 130,424 shares as of .Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 129.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 63,801 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 61,917 shares as of .Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 68.04%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $126.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 42,893 shares as of .Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Capital Holdings LLC. Also check out:
1. Lee Capital Holdings LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lee Capital Holdings LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lee Capital Holdings LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lee Capital Holdings LLC keeps buying