Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys Prologis Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Orleans Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Newmont Corp, sells Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Valero Energy Corp, Seagate Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orleans Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Orleans Capital Management Corp owns 71 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,492 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,581 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,759 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 40,965 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.92% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 31,965 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 40,965 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $199.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 82.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,365 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,170 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,835 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,619 shares as of .

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.52.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.