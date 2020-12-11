5 Predictable Stocks with a Margin of Safety

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of Dec. 11.

Hingham Institution

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 48.41% margin of safety at an average price of $222.44 per share.

The savings bank has a market cap of $475 million and an enterprise value of $634 million. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 7% and 12.30%, respectively.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 19.83% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.77. The share price has been as high as $230 and as low as $125 in the last year. As of Dec. 11, the stock was trading 3.30% below its 52-week high and 77.17% above its 52-week low.

With 1.22% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.63%.

Magellan

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 49.73% margin of safety at the average price of $44.38 per share.

The company, which operates pipelines and storage terminals, has a market cap of $9.91 billion and an enterprise value of $14.95 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 4.70% and its earnings per share have risen 7.40%.

The stock has lost 19.40% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.99. The share price has been as high as $65.34 and as low as $22 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 11, the stock was trading 32.08% below its 52-week high and 101% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. (IRBT) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 50.10% margin of safety at an average price of $76.71 per share.

The company, which designs and builds robots, has an $2.16 billion market cap and an enterprise value of $1.86 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 18.40% and its earnings per share have risen 21.20%.

The share price has climbed 66.72% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.11. The share price has been as high as $98.55 and as low as $32.79 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 11, the stock was trading 22.16% below its 52-week high and 133.94% above its 52-week low.

With 11.64% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Aflac

Aflac Inc. (AFL) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 50.31% margin of safety at an average price of $45.12 per share.

The company, which provides supplemental health insurance and life insurance, has a market cap of $31.69 billion and an enterprise value of $33.96 billion. Over the past five years, its earnings per share have grown 8.60%.

Shares have lost 12.84% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.05. The share price has been as high as $54.04 and as low as $23.07 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 10, the stock was trading 16.51% below its 52-week high and 95.58% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Simons' firm with 0.18%.

Allegiant

Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 210.75% margin of safety at an average price of $177.95 per share.

The U.S. travel services provider has a market cap of $2.92 billion and an enterprise value of $3.87 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 10% and its earnings per share have risen 13.80%.

Shares have risen 4% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $186.32 and as low as $60 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 11, the stock was trading 4.49% below its 52-week high and 196.29% above its 52-week low.

With 2.63% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: