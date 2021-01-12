Burns J W & Co Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Noble Energy Inc, ADMA Biologics Inc

Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Noble Energy Inc, ADMA Biologics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 168 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 394,526 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,574 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Visa Inc (V) - 141,971 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,086 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 103,117 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.72. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $67.23 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1207.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 92.03%. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $148.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 100.25%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in ADMA Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.1.