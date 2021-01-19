Hammer Asset Management, LLC Buys Thor Industries Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Hammer Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Tractor Supply Co, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hammer Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hammer Asset Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: THO,

THO, Added Positions: ORCL,

ORCL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VCIT, TSCO, TJX, VCSH, MCI, CMI, EMN, TSM, SWKS, GM, BHP, GPK, BBY, PFE, UNP, LOW, HD, ABBV, INTC, AMAT, MMM, GNTX, CVX, CAT, RIO, MGA, VZ, LUV, GT, WHR, C, T, AMGN, IP, AFT, NUE, BMY, MPV,

AAPL, VCIT, TSCO, TJX, VCSH, MCI, CMI, EMN, TSM, SWKS, GM, BHP, GPK, BBY, PFE, UNP, LOW, HD, ABBV, INTC, AMAT, MMM, GNTX, CVX, CAT, RIO, MGA, VZ, LUV, GT, WHR, C, T, AMGN, IP, AFT, NUE, BMY, MPV, Sold Out: UPS,

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) - 67,511 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 6,657 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 11,652 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 3,011 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,033 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.47%

Hammer Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8. The stock is now traded at around $105.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hammer Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.