Hammer Asset Management, LLC Buys Thor Industries Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Hammer Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Tractor Supply Co, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hammer Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hammer Asset Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: THO,
- Added Positions: ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VCIT, TSCO, TJX, VCSH, MCI, CMI, EMN, TSM, SWKS, GM, BHP, GPK, BBY, PFE, UNP, LOW, HD, ABBV, INTC, AMAT, MMM, GNTX, CVX, CAT, RIO, MGA, VZ, LUV, GT, WHR, C, T, AMGN, IP, AFT, NUE, BMY, MPV,
- Sold Out: UPS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with THO. Click here to check it out.
- THO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of THO
- Peter Lynch Chart of THO
For the details of Hammer Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hammer+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hammer Asset Management, LLC
- Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) - 67,511 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 6,657 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 11,652 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
- Cummins Inc (CMI) - 3,011 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,033 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.47%
Hammer Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8. The stock is now traded at around $105.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Hammer Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hammer Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hammer Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hammer Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hammer Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hammer Asset Management, LLC keeps buying