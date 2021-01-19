  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hammer Asset Management, LLC Buys Thor Industries Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: THO +0.84% UPS -0.76%

Investment company Hammer Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Tractor Supply Co, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hammer Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hammer Asset Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hammer Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hammer+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hammer Asset Management, LLC
  1. Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) - 67,511 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 6,657 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 11,652 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
  4. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 3,011 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,033 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.47%
New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Hammer Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8. The stock is now traded at around $105.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Hammer Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.



