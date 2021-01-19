First United Bank Trust Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barcl

Investment company First United Bank Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, CSX Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank Trust. As of 2020Q4, First United Bank Trust owns 139 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAB, FTNT, TSLA, DD, IJT, GLD, ADP, DHI, ISRG, LLY, TGT, DG, RSP, ICLN, NUE, PRU,

BAB, FTNT, TSLA, DD, IJT, GLD, ADP, DHI, ISRG, LLY, TGT, DG, RSP, ICLN, NUE, PRU, Added Positions: IYW, VTV, VOE, IEMG, FBND, CSX, VBR, VB, VO, IGSB, IWP, IEFA, VCIT, IVV, PZA, IWR, TIP, AMT, AMZN, VOT, DLR, NEE, DOW, MSFT, BND, GOOG, MA, FB, ZTS, VZ, T, DIA, DE, CMCSA, JPM, FLOT, PEP, BAC, BRK.B, HD, COST, UNP, XLB, CRM, PFE, MRK, MKC,

IYW, VTV, VOE, IEMG, FBND, CSX, VBR, VB, VO, IGSB, IWP, IEFA, VCIT, IVV, PZA, IWR, TIP, AMT, AMZN, VOT, DLR, NEE, DOW, MSFT, BND, GOOG, MA, FB, ZTS, VZ, T, DIA, DE, CMCSA, JPM, FLOT, PEP, BAC, BRK.B, HD, COST, UNP, XLB, CRM, PFE, MRK, MKC, Reduced Positions: IWF, SPY, QQQ, DVY, XLY, XLRE, XLC, VUG, SHM, XLK, VOO, XLV, LOW, CME, INTC, CVX, IHI, XOM, XLI, D, DHR, XLF, HON, XLU, XLP, VBK, MCD, ABT, GOOGL, TXN, BDX, CSCO, GPC, AMGN, UPS, KO, TTWO, SO, ECL, PGX, IYT, IWS, IWD, IWO, IYR, IYH, GBF, MET,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,649 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 75,569 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,066 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,971 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 24,390 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $33.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $147.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $838.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $83.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 285.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 26,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $123.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in CSX Corp by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.871100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.