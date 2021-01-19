Horizon Financial Services, Llc Buys Comcast Corp, Aphria Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Horizon Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Aphria Inc, DraftKings Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Financial Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Horizon Financial Services, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DKNG, KPTI, APPN, LUMN, DLTR, 74HA, LMND, PINS, VOD,
- Added Positions: BND, VIG, USMV, TIP, CMCSA, FTSL, LOW, APHA, IIPR, INSG, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, VGT, VUG, D, T, VZ, DUK, DIS, STZ, MDLZ, SPTM, MRVL,
- Sold Out: NSC, CSCO, HEXO,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 181,895 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 33,814 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,642 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 73,051 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 170,624 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $142.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 68.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aphria Inc (APHA)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Aphria Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $189.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Inseego Corp (INSG)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Inseego Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: HEXO Corp (HEXO)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.4.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.91%. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.33%. Horizon Financial Services, Llc still held 76,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 38.02%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Horizon Financial Services, Llc still held 1,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 48.82%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Horizon Financial Services, Llc still held 1,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 91.46%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Horizon Financial Services, Llc still held 7 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Horizon Financial Services, Llc still held 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.
