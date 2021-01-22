Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp

Hood River, OR, based Investment company Northside Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Kohl's Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northside Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Northside Capital Management, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, AMZN, KSS, CMG, AXP, CNBKA, XOM, AJG, PH, BAC, MDB, VFC,

UBER, AMZN, KSS, CMG, AXP, CNBKA, XOM, AJG, PH, BAC, MDB, VFC, Added Positions: FB, AAPL, DDOG, MSFT, COST, IAU, DIS, MMM, GIS, WFC, K, VZ,

FB, AAPL, DDOG, MSFT, COST, IAU, DIS, MMM, GIS, WFC, K, VZ, Reduced Positions: TXN, VDE, DVY, ACWI, INTC, KO, CVX, UNH, VYM, CSCO, JNJ, JPM, T, GOOGL, PG, PFE, ORCL, BRK.B, ABT, ABBV, BGR, GILD, SPHD, TSI, ITW, PM, PSX, RTX, CVS, COP, ORCC, HD, GE, MRK, LMT,

TXN, VDE, DVY, ACWI, INTC, KO, CVX, UNH, VYM, CSCO, JNJ, JPM, T, GOOGL, PG, PFE, ORCL, BRK.B, ABT, ABBV, BGR, GILD, SPHD, TSI, ITW, PM, PSX, RTX, CVS, COP, ORCC, HD, GE, MRK, LMT, Sold Out: AMGN, PEP, GS, BLK, WBA, BIIB, HASI,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 290,178 shares, 23.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 661,976 shares, 18.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 250,369 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.26% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 421,717 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 153,466 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3292.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1313.71. The stock is now traded at around $1494.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 150.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $169.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.53.