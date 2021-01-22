Aries Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Editas Medicine Inc, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, General Mills Inc, Brookline Bancorp Inc

Investment company Aries Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Editas Medicine Inc, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, General Mills Inc, Brookline Bancorp Inc, Plug Power Inc, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aries Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Aries Wealth Management owns 162 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MUB, EDIT, KOD, QCOM, IJR, MCK, UL, PI, JWN, VNQ, XLY, ISRG, PSX, NVTA, OPK, AMC,

MUB, EDIT, KOD, QCOM, IJR, MCK, UL, PI, JWN, VNQ, XLY, ISRG, PSX, NVTA, OPK, AMC, Added Positions: SPTS, IGSB, GLD, BIV, JPST, EEMV, FLNT, BDX, SPY, MGTA, VIG, VCSH, VSTM, TMUS, UNH, MDLZ, RTX, UNP, LIN, MMC, EFA, STZ, CMCSA, CVX, BMY, BLK,

SPTS, IGSB, GLD, BIV, JPST, EEMV, FLNT, BDX, SPY, MGTA, VIG, VCSH, VSTM, TMUS, UNH, MDLZ, RTX, UNP, LIN, MMC, EFA, STZ, CMCSA, CVX, BMY, BLK, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, SPLV, XOM, MSFT, MDT, AMZN, TD, CSCO, PLUG, KMB, T, VLUE, INDB, CVS, IBM, TMO, VZ, DIS, MMM, SBUX, CRBP, VOO, XLE, ACN,

INTC, AAPL, SPLV, XOM, MSFT, MDT, AMZN, TD, CSCO, PLUG, KMB, T, VLUE, INDB, CVS, IBM, TMO, VZ, DIS, MMM, SBUX, CRBP, VOO, XLE, ACN, Sold Out: CHD, GIS, BRKL,

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 521,285 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,594 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,123 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 34,838 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 28,571 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $154.03, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $164.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $162.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $173.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Fluent Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $3.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $7.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $258.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $10.89.