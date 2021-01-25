Somerset Trust Co Buys Liberty Global PLC, Brown & Brown Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells DocuSign Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Somerset Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Brown & Brown Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Five Below Inc, Brunswick Corp, sells DocuSign Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Somerset Trust Co owns 125 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,577 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,210 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 87,258 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 31,643 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 53,171 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.66. The stock is now traded at around $186.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $130.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1876.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $64.29 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $83.14.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.