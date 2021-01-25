>
Articles 

Somerset Trust Co Buys Liberty Global PLC, Brown & Brown Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells DocuSign Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: LBTYA +1.15% BRO +0.51% FIVE -1.55% TSM +1.07% BC -0.03% GOOGL +0.05% DOCU -4.21% DLB +0.58% UPS +1.74%

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Somerset Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Brown & Brown Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Five Below Inc, Brunswick Corp, sells DocuSign Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Somerset Trust Co owns 125 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Somerset Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Trust Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,577 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,210 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 87,258 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 31,643 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 53,171 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.66. The stock is now traded at around $186.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $130.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1876.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.

Sold Out: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $64.29 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $83.14.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Somerset Trust Co.

