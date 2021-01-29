Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sonoco Products Co, Sells Abiomed Inc, FedEx Corp, Intel Corp

Investment company Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sonoco Products Co, Boeing Co, General Mills Inc, sells Abiomed Inc, FedEx Corp, Intel Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: STZ, IJR, SON, BA, GIS, CTG,
- Added Positions: NTRS, DLR, FNV, IBM, NXPI, VZ, CVS, MET, NVDA, NEM, ABBV, APD,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, DMRC, INTC, FAST, ABT, DHR, MSFT, AAPL, CVX, MTB, T, CMCSA, GOOG, DIS, XOM, CDXS, ECL, GLW, TAP, WELL, PAYX, PEP, BRK.B, MA, BX, JNJ, COST, MDT, AMZN, WWD, MCD, WFC, V, TRV, LSI, MMM, IBB, MKC, HON, OVV, EMR, D, WTRG, JPM, GE, KO, CSCO, SYK, DUK, APA,
- Sold Out: ABMD,
For the details of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pratt+collard+advisory+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,723 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 227,343 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,185 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,834 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,655 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 972 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Computer Task Group Inc (CTG)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06.
