>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sonoco Products Co, Sells Abiomed Inc, FedEx Corp, Intel Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: DLR -2.88% STZ +1.65% IJR -1.98% SON +1.32% GIS -1.72% BA +1.65% CTG +0.15% ABMD +8.07%

Investment company Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sonoco Products Co, Boeing Co, General Mills Inc, sells Abiomed Inc, FedEx Corp, Intel Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pratt+collard+advisory+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,723 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 227,343 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,185 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,834 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,655 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Computer Task Group Inc (CTG)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)