Lipe & Dalton Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo

Syracuse, NY, based Investment company Lipe & Dalton (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exelixis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells McKesson Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Otis Worldwide Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lipe & Dalton. As of 2020Q4, Lipe & Dalton owns 100 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRTX, EXEL, ROP, BNS, DUK, PRU, NXPI,

VRTX, EXEL, ROP, BNS, DUK, PRU, NXPI, Added Positions: C, MLM, CVS, BIIB, INTC, JNJ, KHC, BRKR, TRP, OKE, ALLY, ABT, JKHY, CMCSA, BKI, CSCO,

C, MLM, CVS, BIIB, INTC, JNJ, KHC, BRKR, TRP, OKE, ALLY, ABT, JKHY, CMCSA, BKI, CSCO, Reduced Positions: ALSN, MCK, BCE, OTIS, CARR, WFC, AMZN, FTV, IFF, GOOG, AAPL, URI, DHR, MRK, TEL, XOM, D, RTX, LDOS, ETN, PG, PFE, MDLZ, T,

ALSN, MCK, BCE, OTIS, CARR, WFC, AMZN, FTV, IFF, GOOG, AAPL, URI, DHR, MRK, TEL, XOM, D, RTX, LDOS, ETN, PG, PFE, MDLZ, T, Sold Out: IBM, VNT, MO, ODFL,

For the details of Lipe & Dalton's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lipe+%26+dalton/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,374 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,651 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 143,218 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Intel Corp (INTC) - 117,528 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 48,408 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $395.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $93.926200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.011800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.