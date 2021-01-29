>
Lipe & Dalton Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo

January 29, 2021 | About: C -2.8% VRTX -0.45% EXEL -0.34% ROP -5.42% BNS -1.59% DUK +2.63% NXPI -1.91% IBM -0.38% VNT -1.13% ODFL -1.93% MO -3.54%

Syracuse, NY, based Investment company Lipe & Dalton (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exelixis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells McKesson Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Otis Worldwide Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lipe & Dalton. As of 2020Q4, Lipe & Dalton owns 100 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lipe & Dalton's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lipe+%26+dalton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lipe & Dalton
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,374 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,651 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 143,218 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 117,528 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 48,408 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $395.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $93.926200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.011800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lipe & Dalton. Also check out:

