Qci Asset Management Inc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells Caterpillar Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Humana Inc

Investment company Qci Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Caterpillar Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Humana Inc, BTC iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qci Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Qci Asset Management Inc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKNG, NEEPQ, QCOM, MN, PM, ADBE, MO, TSLA, IWR, BDX, FLIR, TMO, AGG, IVW, VOT,

BKNG, NEEPQ, QCOM, MN, PM, ADBE, MO, TSLA, IWR, BDX, FLIR, TMO, AGG, IVW, VOT, Added Positions: GLD, SHM, SUB, MUB, VTEB, INCY, VMBS, SCHX, BIIB, JNJ, VZ, SCHR, IGSB, ENB, BAC, SCHP, JPM, SCHO, CHKP, DISCA, VOO, MSFT, GD, INTC, AMZN, COLD, TJX, MDLZ, V, LMT, IGIB, HD, GOOGL, IWM, QUAL, SCHD, VNQ, ZBH, VO, PYPL, ABBV, PANW, BX, UNH, MRK, LOW, GE, ECL, AMGN,

GLD, SHM, SUB, MUB, VTEB, INCY, VMBS, SCHX, BIIB, JNJ, VZ, SCHR, IGSB, ENB, BAC, SCHP, JPM, SCHO, CHKP, DISCA, VOO, MSFT, GD, INTC, AMZN, COLD, TJX, MDLZ, V, LMT, IGIB, HD, GOOGL, IWM, QUAL, SCHD, VNQ, ZBH, VO, PYPL, ABBV, PANW, BX, UNH, MRK, LOW, GE, ECL, AMGN, Reduced Positions: CAT, NOW, HUM, GOOG, MCD, GS, NYF, XOM, BRK.B, VB, SCHA, SBUX, NEE, SCHF, NVDA, BA, AAPL, OLED, CVX, SCHE, PNC, FB, ABT, SPY, UPS, CB, CSCO, VWO, VEA, MDY, IVV, IJR, IJH, HYS, DVY, FPE, IBM, QQQ, GIS, KO, C, SCHM, ACWX, TMP, UNP, WM,

CAT, NOW, HUM, GOOG, MCD, GS, NYF, XOM, BRK.B, VB, SCHA, SBUX, NEE, SCHF, NVDA, BA, AAPL, OLED, CVX, SCHE, PNC, FB, ABT, SPY, UPS, CB, CSCO, VWO, VEA, MDY, IVV, IJR, IJH, HYS, DVY, FPE, IBM, QQQ, GIS, KO, C, SCHM, ACWX, TMP, UNP, WM, Sold Out: CCNE, CHMG, MTUM, MCHP, IEF, IEI, INDA, VUG, MLSS,

For the details of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qci+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 617,837 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,988 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,387 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,463 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,296 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14%

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $1944.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 9,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 346,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 84,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Manning & Napier Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 136,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 213,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 112.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 366,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.63%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 178,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 128,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $340.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CNB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.61 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Chemung Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $30 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.44.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $125.08.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.