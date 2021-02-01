Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Duke Energy Corp, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 232 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BIV, VTRS, SO, PLTR, IGM, IUSG, IUSV, IYJ, USMV, VYM,
- Added Positions: IVW, LQD, IWM, IVV, SCHZ, CW, VBR, IWP, IJS, ICF, SMB, BSV, AGG, VT, TEL, VTEB, VTIP, JCI, IPG, DUK, VTV, VNQ, SHYG, MO, IXUS, IJT, HYD, BND, NVT, PNR, VLO, UVV, AMX,
- Reduced Positions: SCHH, SCHF, IWF, SCHM, MSFT, SCHA, SCHE, UNH, VONG, JKD, JNJ, VB, T, BRK.B, VOO, AAPL, PYPL, JKE, VO, SCHV, LOW, HD, VNQI, DIS, JPM, XLK, VGK, CTB, GILD, VZ, VPL, CMCSA, ITOT, KO, VWO, NEE, PFE, SPY, SCHG, ABBV, IWC, ROL, RHI, SBUX, BKCC, V, XOM, MDY, JKF, VUG, IEFA, VXF,
- Sold Out: TMO, BP, OEF, SYK, NOC, NDAQ, CNC, BACPL.PFD, EBAY, SR, MDLZ, HAL, MRK, TSN, FAST, PSX, AMLP, EXC, OXY, LUV, EHC, GNTX, ET, TRU,
For the details of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brand+asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 293,168 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 231,999 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 51,893 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 300,314 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 40,676 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $357.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 241.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.76 and $122.01, with an estimated average price of $106.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.208400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. keeps buying