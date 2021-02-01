Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Duke Energy Corp, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 232 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIV, VTRS, SO, PLTR, IGM, IUSG, IUSV, IYJ, USMV, VYM,

BIV, VTRS, SO, PLTR, IGM, IUSG, IUSV, IYJ, USMV, VYM, Added Positions: IVW, LQD, IWM, IVV, SCHZ, CW, VBR, IWP, IJS, ICF, SMB, BSV, AGG, VT, TEL, VTEB, VTIP, JCI, IPG, DUK, VTV, VNQ, SHYG, MO, IXUS, IJT, HYD, BND, NVT, PNR, VLO, UVV, AMX,

IVW, LQD, IWM, IVV, SCHZ, CW, VBR, IWP, IJS, ICF, SMB, BSV, AGG, VT, TEL, VTEB, VTIP, JCI, IPG, DUK, VTV, VNQ, SHYG, MO, IXUS, IJT, HYD, BND, NVT, PNR, VLO, UVV, AMX, Reduced Positions: SCHH, SCHF, IWF, SCHM, MSFT, SCHA, SCHE, UNH, VONG, JKD, JNJ, VB, T, BRK.B, VOO, AAPL, PYPL, JKE, VO, SCHV, LOW, HD, VNQI, DIS, JPM, XLK, VGK, CTB, GILD, VZ, VPL, CMCSA, ITOT, KO, VWO, NEE, PFE, SPY, SCHG, ABBV, IWC, ROL, RHI, SBUX, BKCC, V, XOM, MDY, JKF, VUG, IEFA, VXF,

SCHH, SCHF, IWF, SCHM, MSFT, SCHA, SCHE, UNH, VONG, JKD, JNJ, VB, T, BRK.B, VOO, AAPL, PYPL, JKE, VO, SCHV, LOW, HD, VNQI, DIS, JPM, XLK, VGK, CTB, GILD, VZ, VPL, CMCSA, ITOT, KO, VWO, NEE, PFE, SPY, SCHG, ABBV, IWC, ROL, RHI, SBUX, BKCC, V, XOM, MDY, JKF, VUG, IEFA, VXF, Sold Out: TMO, BP, OEF, SYK, NOC, NDAQ, CNC, BACPL.PFD, EBAY, SR, MDLZ, HAL, MRK, TSN, FAST, PSX, AMLP, EXC, OXY, LUV, EHC, GNTX, ET, TRU,

BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 293,168 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 231,999 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 51,893 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 300,314 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 40,676 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $357.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 241.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.76 and $122.01, with an estimated average price of $106.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.208400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.08.