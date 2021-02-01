Hardesty Capital Management Corp Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Sells McCormick Inc, TJX Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Hardesty Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Carrier Global Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells McCormick Inc, TJX Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Wells Fargo, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardesty Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Hardesty Capital Management Corp owns 121 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BA, AMT, BLK, STZ, SYK, TSLA, PJT, EFG, F,

BA, AMT, BLK, STZ, SYK, TSLA, PJT, EFG, F, Added Positions: DLR, CCI, CARR, DD, RTX, BAC, ABBV, PM, AAPL, BMY, SDY, LMT, IBM, JNJ, MDT, IVV, FDX, MMM, IEMG, IEFA, OTIS, AMZN, DOW, BABA, V, TSM, PNC, MKC, GOOGL, WMT, SLB, NFLX, CSCO, VEU,

DLR, CCI, CARR, DD, RTX, BAC, ABBV, PM, AAPL, BMY, SDY, LMT, IBM, JNJ, MDT, IVV, FDX, MMM, IEMG, IEFA, OTIS, AMZN, DOW, BABA, V, TSM, PNC, MKC, GOOGL, WMT, SLB, NFLX, CSCO, VEU, Reduced Positions: TJX, XOM, WFC, VFC, UPS, CVX, WRE, LOW, STT, IGM, COST, OLN, SPLV, PINS, TROW, SPY, EPD, T, AXP, APD, SCZ, VEA, IJR, SYY, SO, MCD, DHR,

TJX, XOM, WFC, VFC, UPS, CVX, WRE, LOW, STT, IGM, COST, OLN, SPLV, PINS, TROW, SPY, EPD, T, AXP, APD, SCZ, VEA, IJR, SYY, SO, MCD, DHR, Sold Out: MKC.V, TMO, FCN, NBL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,079 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Target Corp (TGT) - 133,680 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,153 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,810 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 94,307 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $234.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $832.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in PJT Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $78.24, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.234600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $712.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 1285.71%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $147.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 31,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 71,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 74.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 116,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.115100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 91,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $238.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $102.23, with an estimated average price of $94.32.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.68.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.