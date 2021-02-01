Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys Hexcel Corp, Ubiquiti Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp, Southern Co

Investment company Absher Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Hexcel Corp, Ubiquiti Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp, Southern Co, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HXL, UI, LECO,
- Added Positions: AMGN, MCY, RL, JPM, CVX, PII, BA, JNJ, INTC, AAPL, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, MMM, V, EMR, WMT, MSFT, SBUX, ADI, PM, MCD, COST, BF.B, TROW, DIS, GOOGL, UL, NXPI, SNE, SKX, PAYX, NVO, PFE, MA, MRK, FNF,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, TSLA, SO, BIIB, TPR, AMZN, TFC, KO, D, XOM, GE, HD, PG, DUK, TXN, UPS,
- Sold Out: CVS,
For the details of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absher+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 526,960 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,037 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 273,980 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 143,830 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 76,400 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.81. The stock is now traded at around $319.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.
