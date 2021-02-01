>
Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys Hexcel Corp, Ubiquiti Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp, Southern Co

February 01, 2021 | About: HXL +1.97% UI +3.75% LECO +1.12% CVS -0.27%

Investment company Absher Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Hexcel Corp, Ubiquiti Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp, Southern Co, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 526,960 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,037 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  3. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 273,980 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 143,830 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 76,400 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.81. The stock is now traded at around $319.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.



