Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Amphenol Corp, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Ciena Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Facebook Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amphenol Corp, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Ciena Corp, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abiomed Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Facebook Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLV, CIEN, LHX, ENPH, GE,

XLV, CIEN, LHX, ENPH, GE, Added Positions: APH, XLP, ABMD, SPTL, BR, WMT, LNG, JPM, SBUX, ADBE, ZTS, HON, VZ, TER, V, PSA, ANET, PYPL, OLLI, TXN, CEF, SYK, AVGO, BIIB,

APH, XLP, ABMD, SPTL, BR, WMT, LNG, JPM, SBUX, ADBE, ZTS, HON, VZ, TER, V, PSA, ANET, PYPL, OLLI, TXN, CEF, SYK, AVGO, BIIB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, AMZN, ABT, INTC, ABBV, FB, USMV, LYB, ETN, AIZ, T, FISV, PFE, DISCA, MCHP, CL, GOOG, JNJ, CSCO, BMY, BMO, BABA, COP, PEP, UNH, SJM, BRK.B, ORLY, PG, QLTA, KO, ALB, BAC, HD, RE, RTX, APAM, CB, ACN, CVX, LRCX, LMT, WFC, MMM, GD, ROP, XOM, KLAC, PM, WCN, RGLD, TDOC, LLY, FCX, NOC, NEM, MCD, DOCU, GDX, ATVI, NLY, PCRX, KMB, DNP, WSM, CRM, RSG, PRAA, WEC, PHYS, CHD, FIS, LNT, FAST, LULU, COST, USB, GILD, DEO, GOOGL,

AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, AMZN, ABT, INTC, ABBV, FB, USMV, LYB, ETN, AIZ, T, FISV, PFE, DISCA, MCHP, CL, GOOG, JNJ, CSCO, BMY, BMO, BABA, COP, PEP, UNH, SJM, BRK.B, ORLY, PG, QLTA, KO, ALB, BAC, HD, RE, RTX, APAM, CB, ACN, CVX, LRCX, LMT, WFC, MMM, GD, ROP, XOM, KLAC, PM, WCN, RGLD, TDOC, LLY, FCX, NOC, NEM, MCD, DOCU, GDX, ATVI, NLY, PCRX, KMB, DNP, WSM, CRM, RSG, PRAA, WEC, PHYS, CHD, FIS, LNT, FAST, LULU, COST, USB, GILD, DEO, GOOGL, Sold Out: MOAT, MRK, ITB, TIPX, BP, IQV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,248 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,624 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,783 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,946 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 63,808 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $181.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.098200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.222400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 142.58%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 325.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06. The stock is now traded at around $347.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 110.11%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.68.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.79.