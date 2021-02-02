>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Geneva Capital Management Ltd Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Sells Inphi Corp, National Instruments Corp, CoStar Group Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: ESE +1.56% PRFT +1.96% PLMR +3.62% HEI.A +3.01% IWP +2.28% BRKS +1.57% WMS -0.72% GNRC +3.12% QADA +0.17% NATI -0.09%

Investment company Geneva Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Brooks Automation Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Perficient Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Inphi Corp, National Instruments Corp, CoStar Group Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Geneva Capital Management Ltd owns 125 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneva+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. BlackLine Inc (BL) - 1,242,103 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Masimo Corp (MASI) - 541,288 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 275,782 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 704,038 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  5. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 402,958 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $75.22, with an estimated average price of $62.88. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 508,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 227,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $266.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.84 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 106,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $105.03, with an estimated average price of $94.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 748,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Perficient Inc by 87.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.767500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 559,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 355,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Heico Corp by 116.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.51 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 611.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $37.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)