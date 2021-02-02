Geneva Capital Management Ltd Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Sells Inphi Corp, National Instruments Corp, CoStar Group Inc

Investment company Geneva Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Brooks Automation Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Perficient Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Inphi Corp, National Instruments Corp, CoStar Group Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Geneva Capital Management Ltd owns 125 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRKS, WMS, GNRC, QADA,

BRKS, WMS, GNRC, QADA, Added Positions: ESE, PRFT, PLMR, MRTN, HEI.A, PETQ, KNSL, FICO, TECH, EXPO, FOXF, ALRM, BFAM, LHCG, OMCL, TREX, QTWO, VCRA, ENV, CTLT, SITE, BCPC, ROLL, DSGX, ROG, IWP, AAON, EVOP, TCMD, OLLI, EPAY, PLUS, GMED, JJSF, ALGT, EXLS, TXRH, NEOG, NOVT, AX, DORM, CRNC, TCBI, IIIV, B, PPBI, WDFC, CMD, LMAT, DCI, BLKB, TRHC, PAYC, MKTX,

ESE, PRFT, PLMR, MRTN, HEI.A, PETQ, KNSL, FICO, TECH, EXPO, FOXF, ALRM, BFAM, LHCG, OMCL, TREX, QTWO, VCRA, ENV, CTLT, SITE, BCPC, ROLL, DSGX, ROG, IWP, AAON, EVOP, TCMD, OLLI, EPAY, PLUS, GMED, JJSF, ALGT, EXLS, TXRH, NEOG, NOVT, AX, DORM, CRNC, TCBI, IIIV, B, PPBI, WDFC, CMD, LMAT, DCI, BLKB, TRHC, PAYC, MKTX, Reduced Positions: IPHI, CSGP, IDXX, TYL, VRSK, BR, INTU, CPRT, POOL, EPAM, ANSS, ORLY, FISV, GPN, HUBS, CHD, APH, IEX, ICE, STE, MPWR, STAA, ROP, ABMD, RP, BURL, KEYS, RGEN, PRLB, TFX, SSNC, ALGN, AXON, WSO, IT, LULU, ULTA, LOPE, TRMB, FTDR, RJF, BL, MCHP, CGNX, COO, JBHT, FBHS, SBNY, HQY, ETSY, IWO,

IPHI, CSGP, IDXX, TYL, VRSK, BR, INTU, CPRT, POOL, EPAM, ANSS, ORLY, FISV, GPN, HUBS, CHD, APH, IEX, ICE, STE, MPWR, STAA, ROP, ABMD, RP, BURL, KEYS, RGEN, PRLB, TFX, SSNC, ALGN, AXON, WSO, IT, LULU, ULTA, LOPE, TRMB, FTDR, RJF, BL, MCHP, CGNX, COO, JBHT, FBHS, SBNY, HQY, ETSY, IWO, Sold Out: NATI,

BlackLine Inc (BL) - 1,242,103 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Masimo Corp (MASI) - 541,288 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 275,782 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 704,038 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 402,958 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $75.22, with an estimated average price of $62.88. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 508,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 227,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $266.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.84 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 106,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $105.03, with an estimated average price of $94.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 748,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Perficient Inc by 87.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.767500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 559,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 355,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Heico Corp by 116.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.51 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 611.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $37.42.