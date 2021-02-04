Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC Buys Commercial Metals Co, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Commercial Metals Co, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Caterpillar Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMC, CAT, CVS, OLED, BAC, CVX, XOM, VFC, VO, ROK, PCG, GT,

CMC, CAT, CVS, OLED, BAC, CVX, XOM, VFC, VO, ROK, PCG, GT, Added Positions: VWO, VEA, VTV, FE, BMY, T, AMZN, PANW, IP, UNP, BA, PEP, KO, MRK, FB, AMGN, CSCO, CINF,

VWO, VEA, VTV, FE, BMY, T, AMZN, PANW, IP, UNP, BA, PEP, KO, MRK, FB, AMGN, CSCO, CINF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VUG, IWR, MSFT, ETN, JPM, IBM, GOOGL, BIV, VCSH, QCOM, TMO, ABT, VOO, VOE, VBK, ABBV, PFE, PM, DIS, VBR, TSLA, SPY, VOT, HBAN, GE, MMM,

AAPL, VUG, IWR, MSFT, ETN, JPM, IBM, GOOGL, BIV, VCSH, QCOM, TMO, ABT, VOO, VOE, VBK, ABBV, PFE, PM, DIS, VBR, TSLA, SPY, VOT, HBAN, GE, MMM, Sold Out: BABA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,995 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,607 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,763 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 54,451 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,200 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 119,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $179.43 and $242.17, with an estimated average price of $214.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $210.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.