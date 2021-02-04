JSF Financial, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Tesla Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company JSF Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Tesla Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Alibaba Group Holding, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JSF Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, JSF Financial, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, TSLA, CDNS, TMUS, FISV, LRCX, SBUX, RMD, ADBE, PGR, NEM, VRSK, RSG, MKC, MKTX, VRSN, AWK, BLL, ANSS, DLR, DE,

XLE, TSLA, CDNS, TMUS, FISV, LRCX, SBUX, RMD, ADBE, PGR, NEM, VRSK, RSG, MKC, MKTX, VRSN, AWK, BLL, ANSS, DLR, DE, Added Positions: JPST, IJT, IVW, CL, LLY, MSCI, PFE, NFLX, MCD, MRK, INTU, CLX, FIS, NEE, V, SPY, AMGN, VEEV, GS, CRM, PEP, PGX,

JPST, IJT, IVW, CL, LLY, MSCI, PFE, NFLX, MCD, MRK, INTU, CLX, FIS, NEE, V, SPY, AMGN, VEEV, GS, CRM, PEP, PGX, Reduced Positions: IWF, QQQ, IWR, BABA, IJH, MSFT, T, CVX, CSCO, IWM, BA, BRK.B, XOM, ITOT, NTNX, AMZN, GOOG, UNH, IJR, VZ, RTX, IWD, JNJ, CHTR, TGT, IVE, MU, INTC, DHR,

IWF, QQQ, IWR, BABA, IJH, MSFT, T, CVX, CSCO, IWM, BA, BRK.B, XOM, ITOT, NTNX, AMZN, GOOG, UNH, IJR, VZ, RTX, IWD, JNJ, CHTR, TGT, IVE, MU, INTC, DHR, Sold Out: SNOW, SPOT, LHX, REGN,

For the details of JSF Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jsf+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,826 shares, 24.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 321,727 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 68,502 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,452 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,583 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $137.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86. The stock is now traded at around $204.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.32%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $392.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12.