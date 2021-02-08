Arnhold LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Pfizer Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Arnhold LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SEI Investments Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Pfizer Inc, Discovery Inc, Comcast Corp, Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arnhold LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALXN, DAR, PHYS, SEIC, VTRS, CTO, XOM, W02A, REAL, TXMD,

ALXN, DAR, PHYS, SEIC, VTRS, CTO, XOM, W02A, REAL, TXMD, Added Positions: ABBV, T, HBI, GBDC, CSCO, IBM, RTX, DXC, FCRD, BAC, DISCK, TDC,

ABBV, T, HBI, GBDC, CSCO, IBM, RTX, DXC, FCRD, BAC, DISCK, TDC, Reduced Positions: VIAC, PFE, AVGO, DISCA, UNH, WRK, PGR, MHK, LEA, TAP, AFL, NTR, HPQ, BG, WHR, VZ, XPO, GOOGL, OTIS, LBTYK, LBTYA, AGR, AAPL, CRIS,

VIAC, PFE, AVGO, DISCA, UNH, WRK, PGR, MHK, LEA, TAP, AFL, NTR, HPQ, BG, WHR, VZ, XPO, GOOGL, OTIS, LBTYK, LBTYA, AGR, AAPL, CRIS, Sold Out: CMCSA, WIA, SPB, CC, WPG,

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 617,973 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,614,509 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 237,848 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.47% AT&T Inc (T) - 745,994 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51% Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 508,336 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $71.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 69,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 140,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.851800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 237,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 143,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.77.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.71.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $19.81 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $23.84.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.06.