Mondrian Capital Management, LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Qorvo Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, MongoDB Inc, Square Inc

Investment company Mondrian Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Qorvo Inc, Adobe Inc, Intuit Inc, Okta Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, MongoDB Inc, Square Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mondrian Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOW, QRVO, ADBE, INTU, OKTA, BSY, STM, WDC, LRCX, BIDU, MA, WEX, ANET, TCOM, EDU, INTC, NIO, XPEV,

NOW, QRVO, ADBE, INTU, OKTA, BSY, STM, WDC, LRCX, BIDU, MA, WEX, ANET, TCOM, EDU, INTC, NIO, XPEV, Added Positions: MU, AVLR, SYF, DELL, JD, AMZN, Z, CRWD, ON,

MU, AVLR, SYF, DELL, JD, AMZN, Z, CRWD, ON, Reduced Positions: VRNS, ADI, SE, FISV, HUBS, TWLO, BGNE, AMD, FB,

VRNS, ADI, SE, FISV, HUBS, TWLO, BGNE, AMD, FB, Sold Out: MSFT, MDB, SQ, COUP, V, PAYC, AVGO, XLNX, TSM, SPLK, PANW, BABA, KLAC, ROKU, NFLX, NXPI, YY, TSLA, SWI, MOMO,

For the details of Mondrian Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mondrian+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 26,500 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 70,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.36% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 33,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.48% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 52,500 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 65,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $587.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $493.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $389.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $281.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38. The stock is now traded at around $176.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.