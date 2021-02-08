>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Resource Management, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Unilever PLC, Boeing Co, Sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: ARKK +2.58% BA +1.93% UPS -0.57% VTI +0.9% CGC +2.19% PYPL +4.72% UL +0% IJR +2.77% VCIT +0.09% MRVL +3.1% OGE -1.3% C +1.71% UN +0%

Investment company Resource Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Unilever PLC, Boeing Co, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Resource Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resource Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resource+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resource Management, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 605,879 shares, 31.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 274,624 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 655,144 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
  4. SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 644,304 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,411 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 80,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79.

Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resource Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Resource Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resource Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resource Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resource Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)