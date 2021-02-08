Resource Management, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Unilever PLC, Boeing Co, Sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Investment company Resource Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Unilever PLC, Boeing Co, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Resource Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, VCIT, IJR, C, CCI, MRVL, OGE, EFG, MPC, XLB, VB, VCSH, XBI, XLY, XLC, XLI, AMAT, SPTM, MVV, IJH, ROP, PPG, FCX, FITB, KMX,

UL, VCIT, IJR, C, CCI, MRVL, OGE, EFG, MPC, XLB, VB, VCSH, XBI, XLY, XLC, XLI, AMAT, SPTM, MVV, IJH, ROP, PPG, FCX, FITB, KMX, Added Positions: ARKK, SLYV, SCHM, SCHD, SPYG, BA, UPS, VTI, MSFT, T, WMT, CGC, PYPL, IJS, FB, BRK.B, BABA, ABBV, IWM, TSLA, V, MA, SCHF, TMO, MO, CAT, STZ, EPD, LUV, NEE, F, GOOGL, NVDA, NKE, AMD, PPL, PFE, PG, SQ, VIG, BP, VOO, CVS, ABT, JKK, CSCO, DVY, LMT, NOK, RIG, SO, SBUX,

ARKK, SLYV, SCHM, SCHD, SPYG, BA, UPS, VTI, MSFT, T, WMT, CGC, PYPL, IJS, FB, BRK.B, BABA, ABBV, IWM, TSLA, V, MA, SCHF, TMO, MO, CAT, STZ, EPD, LUV, NEE, F, GOOGL, NVDA, NKE, AMD, PPL, PFE, PG, SQ, VIG, BP, VOO, CVS, ABT, JKK, CSCO, DVY, LMT, NOK, RIG, SO, SBUX, Reduced Positions: IWN, VYM, XOM, AMZN, PEP, IWD, DIS, MCD, SU, DIA, RDS.B, WFC, HON, DE, XLK, CVX, IVV, CL, TDOC, SHOP, GOOG, COST, WM, D, VZ, DUK, GSK, GE, LLY, MKC, LOW, INTC, GILD, BAC, BMY, IWF, ITB, GLD, PSX, PM, ORCL, MMM, TD, WBA,

IWN, VYM, XOM, AMZN, PEP, IWD, DIS, MCD, SU, DIA, RDS.B, WFC, HON, DE, XLK, CVX, IVV, CL, TDOC, SHOP, GOOG, COST, WM, D, VZ, DUK, GSK, GE, LLY, MKC, LOW, INTC, GILD, BAC, BMY, IWF, ITB, GLD, PSX, PM, ORCL, MMM, TD, WBA, Sold Out: UN, PGF, MGK, BBY, CRM, TTWO, BACPL.PFD, XLF, ZM,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 605,879 shares, 31.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 274,624 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 655,144 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 644,304 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,411 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 80,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.