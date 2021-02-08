Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Canada Goose Holdings Inc

Investment company Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IBM, QQQ, AMAT, TYL, QLYS, QUAL,
- Added Positions: IWP, VYM, ISTB, HDV, SCHF, SCHV, SPDW, BABA, AMZN, VTV, FB, AAPL, SCHD, MSFT, USMV, OFIX, HD,
- Reduced Positions: GNR, VAW, SPSM, VB, XLE, IGSB, VDE, PPBI, VUG, PFE, EFA, IEMG, XOM, SPY, DE, COST, CTSH, KNX, JNJ, VTI,
- Sold Out: GOOS, DLTR, SSO, MCD, MA, AYTU,
For the details of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+strategic+investment+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,103,117 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 626,880 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 112,128 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 669,594 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 749,011 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $427.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $98.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.56.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.Sold Out: Aytu BioScience Inc (AYTU)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aytu BioScience Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $9.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC. Also check out:
1. Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC keeps buying