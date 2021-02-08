Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Canada Goose Holdings Inc

Investment company Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBM, QQQ, AMAT, TYL, QLYS, QUAL,

IBM, QQQ, AMAT, TYL, QLYS, QUAL, Added Positions: IWP, VYM, ISTB, HDV, SCHF, SCHV, SPDW, BABA, AMZN, VTV, FB, AAPL, SCHD, MSFT, USMV, OFIX, HD,

IWP, VYM, ISTB, HDV, SCHF, SCHV, SPDW, BABA, AMZN, VTV, FB, AAPL, SCHD, MSFT, USMV, OFIX, HD, Reduced Positions: GNR, VAW, SPSM, VB, XLE, IGSB, VDE, PPBI, VUG, PFE, EFA, IEMG, XOM, SPY, DE, COST, CTSH, KNX, JNJ, VTI,

GNR, VAW, SPSM, VB, XLE, IGSB, VDE, PPBI, VUG, PFE, EFA, IEMG, XOM, SPY, DE, COST, CTSH, KNX, JNJ, VTI, Sold Out: GOOS, DLTR, SSO, MCD, MA, AYTU,

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,103,117 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 626,880 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 112,128 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 669,594 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 749,011 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $427.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $98.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.56.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aytu BioScience Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $9.05.