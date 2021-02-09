Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, Chewy Inc

Investment company Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Alphabet Inc, Target Corp, sells Starbucks Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, Chewy Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STZ, WYND, TGT, MLCO, CRM, LVS, ULTA, CMG, PYPL, PEB,

STZ, WYND, TGT, MLCO, CRM, LVS, ULTA, CMG, PYPL, PEB, Added Positions: PZZA, GOOG, BJ, JACK, LOW, AZO, AMZN, LULU, NKE,

PZZA, GOOG, BJ, JACK, LOW, AZO, AMZN, LULU, NKE, Reduced Positions: BYD, CHWY, EXPE, MCD, GLPI, KO, MNST, MGP, CZR, DRH, SHAK,

BYD, CHWY, EXPE, MCD, GLPI, KO, MNST, MGP, CZR, DRH, SHAK, Sold Out: SBUX, EA, FB, SMPL, TAP, SMG, TWTR, RRR, ATVI, RACE, PENN, WMT, TJX, CAG, TTWO,

Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 147,386 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.54% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 139,348 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.91% Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) - 75,544 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,750 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,775 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.66%

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $234.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 86,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $196.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 44.54%. The purchase prices were between $74.66 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $81.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 147,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 89.87%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2096.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 223.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 105,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $80.06 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $87.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 75,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7. The stock is now traded at around $1230.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.29.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77.