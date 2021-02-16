>
Articles 

Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Teleflex Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Agilent Technologies Inc, BlackRock Inc, CSX Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: TFX -0.59% GOOGL +1.25% VBR +0.11% PFE -0.13% AGG -0.41% DHR -1.32% CSX +1.03% OXY +4.92%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Godsey & Gibb Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Teleflex Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Danaher Corp, sells Agilent Technologies Inc, BlackRock Inc, CSX Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2020Q4, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 95 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES
  1. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 176,397 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 126,881 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,675 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 93,700 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 77,311 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $369.43. The stock is now traded at around $404.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2124.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.709000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

