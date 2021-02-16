Meritage Group LP Buys Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Meritage Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Workday Inc, Zendesk Inc, Dow Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2020Q4, Meritage Group LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FB, COF, CHD, XRAY, MKC, PNC, DOW, APA, BDX, HSIC, LEG, ROL, FTI,

FB, COF, CHD, XRAY, MKC, PNC, DOW, APA, BDX, HSIC, LEG, ROL, FTI, Added Positions: TDG, WDAY, ZEN, SLG, WY,

TDG, WDAY, ZEN, SLG, WY, Reduced Positions: CHTR, GOOGL, SHW, CRM, MCO, GOOG, MSFT, CNI, FIS, QSR, STZ, MIME, BAX, BIO, REG, TYL,

CHTR, GOOGL, SHW, CRM, MCO, GOOG, MSFT, CNI, FIS, QSR, STZ, MIME, BAX, BIO, REG, TYL, Sold Out: KSS, OXY, EVRG, ADP, MRO, CBOE,

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,097,767 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 8,799,637 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,365,311 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 265,576 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 1,935,440 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $274.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 403,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $573.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 661,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,140,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 699,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 82.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.93.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.