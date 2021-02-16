>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Meritage Group LP Buys Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

February 16, 2021 | About: TDG -0.03% WDAY -2.26% ZEN -2.32% WY -0.68% SLG -2.97% FB +1.75% CHD -1.21% DOW +0.98% COF +2.47% XRAY -1.63% MKC -2.77% KSS +0.72% OX +0%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Meritage Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Workday Inc, Zendesk Inc, Dow Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2020Q4, Meritage Group LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meritage Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meritage Group LP
  1. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,097,767 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88%
  2. Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 8,799,637 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,365,311 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 265,576 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82%
  5. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 1,935,440 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $274.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 403,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $573.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 661,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,140,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 699,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 82.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.93.

Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meritage Group LP. Also check out:

1. Meritage Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meritage Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meritage Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meritage Group LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)