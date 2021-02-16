Junto Capital Management LP Buys Mastercard Inc, IHS Markit, Burlington Stores Inc, Sells MSCI Inc, Visa Inc, Waste Connections Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Junto Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, IHS Markit, Burlington Stores Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, VF Corp, sells MSCI Inc, Visa Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Junto Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Junto Capital Management LP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MA, INFO, BURL, OLLI, VFC, IT, GWW, ULTA, COF, VMC, WMT, SBNY, TPR, SCHW, GPN, NOW, MCO, AXP, SSNC, SMAR, NFLX, NTES, JKHY, LB, BX, PRTS, TWTR, EPAM, TRIP,

MA, INFO, BURL, OLLI, VFC, IT, GWW, ULTA, COF, VMC, WMT, SBNY, TPR, SCHW, GPN, NOW, MCO, AXP, SSNC, SMAR, NFLX, NTES, JKHY, LB, BX, PRTS, TWTR, EPAM, TRIP, Added Positions: INTU, YUMC, GOOGL, KKR, BLK, LPLA, ICE, GS,

INTU, YUMC, GOOGL, KKR, BLK, LPLA, ICE, GS, Reduced Positions: SWK, SBUX, BKI, ATVI, NICE, ZEN, CROX, OC, EBAY, FRC, AZO, ARES, MSFT, BKNG, EVR, FB, CTSH, DECK, CMCSA, MS,

SWK, SBUX, BKI, ATVI, NICE, ZEN, CROX, OC, EBAY, FRC, AZO, ARES, MSFT, BKNG, EVR, FB, CTSH, DECK, CMCSA, MS, Sold Out: MSCI, V, WCN, LULU, TGT, CSGP, FIS, EFX, ENV, CTAS, ROST, MTCH, AMZN, PLNT, K, CPRI, MAN, DFS, WHR,

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,701,837 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.03% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 210,197 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,274,973 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 306,637 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.04% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,057,559 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43%

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 266,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 985,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.02. The stock is now traded at around $263.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 288,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 847,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 807,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.35. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 424,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 142.04%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 306,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,701,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 92.73%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 40,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,484,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98.