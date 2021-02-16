Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys GMAC Capital Trust I, Bank of America Corp, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Sells Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Investment company Bramshill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GMAC Capital Trust I, Bank of America Corp, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Bank of America Corp, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, sells Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AbbVie Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Bramshill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bramshill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 5,142,124 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.14% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 4,979,208 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 5,679,863 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.30% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) - 10,024,283 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.77% Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) - 13,221,734 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.20%

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,470,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,127,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 420,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 570,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 346,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 660,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.59 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 5,679,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 10,024,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,597,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,221,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $8.22 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,919,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $23.18 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,052,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.43.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.61.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $124.11.