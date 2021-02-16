Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BP PLC

Investment company Greytown Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BP PLC, iShares MBS ETF, Total SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greytown Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Greytown Advisors Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, EMLP, BCX, SFIX, FEI, SH, CPRI, ILF, ULTA, IEF, ISRG, SWKS, TRHC, LULU, URI, AYX,

BABA, EMLP, BCX, SFIX, FEI, SH, CPRI, ILF, ULTA, IEF, ISRG, SWKS, TRHC, LULU, URI, AYX, Added Positions: BRK.B, VGK, VFH, VWO, MGV, VHT, ABBV, PG, MCD, JNJ, DUK, CVS, GSK, PFE, EPP, VGT, SPY, VOD, CYBR, PEP, IEUR, SHOP, PAYX, IBM, BMY, FB, C, ILMN, SLP, SQ, TDOC, TTD, TWLO, ECHO, CMG, BGB, VEEV, ALGN, BLW,

BRK.B, VGK, VFH, VWO, MGV, VHT, ABBV, PG, MCD, JNJ, DUK, CVS, GSK, PFE, EPP, VGT, SPY, VOD, CYBR, PEP, IEUR, SHOP, PAYX, IBM, BMY, FB, C, ILMN, SLP, SQ, TDOC, TTD, TWLO, ECHO, CMG, BGB, VEEV, ALGN, BLW, Reduced Positions: MGK, MYF, VNQ, MUE, VZ, GLD, JPM, VO, VIG, VB, TEI, T, AMJ, AMLP, TEF, XLF, AMZN, NID,

MGK, MYF, VNQ, MUE, VZ, GLD, JPM, VO, VIG, VB, TEI, T, AMJ, AMLP, TEF, XLF, AMZN, NID, Sold Out: VDC, VOO, BP, MBB, TOT, WFC, IEMG, VRP, PFL,

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 301,208 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 191,846 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 69,501 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 106,957 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 33,340 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 68,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 127,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 77.41%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $245.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 54,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $233.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $215.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.