Atreides Management, LP Buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DISH Network Corp, LendingTree Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Atreides Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DISH Network Corp, LendingTree Inc, Target Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, Snap Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atreides Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Atreides Management, LP owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DKS, TREE, PINS, CARG, PAGS, WYNN, DT, MAR, WH, LYFT, RSI, FTCH, RVLV, ANF, AGCUU,
- Added Positions: DISH, TGT, Z, DECK, RDFN, UBER, ZEN, TWLO, ROKU,
- Reduced Positions: AEO, DIS, SNAP, SQ, MU, SAM, ATVI, PAR, FISV, NET,
- Sold Out: INTC, BKNG, NVDA, NCLH, RCL, LAMR, TDOC, TTWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Atreides Management, LP
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,418,000 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio.
- Target Corp (TGT) - 750,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 3,087,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 470.50%
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 1,651,800 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,589,829 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,651,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.23 and $348.78, with an estimated average price of $296.82. The stock is now traded at around $352.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 248,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 626,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,279,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 636,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 320,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 470.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 3,087,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 117.74%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 443,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 299.71%. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $199.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 417,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.56. The stock is now traded at around $323.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 188,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 338,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atreides Management, LP.
